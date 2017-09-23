NC State upsets No. 12 Florida State in 27-21 victory in Tallahassee

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMEBER 14: Jaylen Samuels #28 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks to find a hole in the Florida State Seminoles line during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Florida State Seminoles beat the North Carolina Wolfpack 34-17. (Photo by Jeff Gammons/Getty Images)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – North Carolina State University upset No. 12 Florida State in a 27-21 victory Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Wolfpack are 3-1 and the Seminoles are 0-2.
The victory is N.C. State coach Dave Doeren’s first win over top-25 opponent, according to The Herald Sun.
