Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5 storm

See FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd's latest Hurricane Irma forecast in the player above.

Hurricane Irma, which has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, is expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the US mainland this week.

The increasingly menacing storm would continue churning west in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday and meteorologists say Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands could begin to see its wrath by the end of the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Emily Byrd says Irma is packing winds up to 215 mph and hurricane watches have been upgraded to hurricane warnings for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the National Hurricane Center said.

Landfall is expected early Wednesday on the island of Anguilla, the hurricane center said.

