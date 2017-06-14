Randolph County woman accused of shooting, killing 38-year-old man

Posted 5:43 am, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:24AM, June 14, 2017
Wendy Dawn Hicks, 38.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randolph County woman is accused of fatally shooting a 38-year-old man Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies went to 943 Heritage Mountain Trail around 6:45 a.m. in reference to an assault with a firearm. Upon arrival, they found Caleb Adams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, 38-year-old Wendy Dawn Hicks was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

She is currently at the Randolph County Jail on a $500,000 bond. She has a July 11 court date.