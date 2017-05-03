Quarterback Kearns dismissed from Wake Forest University
Quarterback Kyle Kearns has been dismissed from the Wake Forest football team for a violation of team rules, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Coach Dave Clawson confirmed Kearns’ dismissal Wednesday morning. He declined to identify the nature of Kearns’ violation.
Kearns played in five games last season as a redshirt freshman, starting one against Clemson. For the season he completed 13 of 35 passes for 206 yards. He threw no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kearns competed during spring practices against Jamie Newman for the role of third-team quarterback behind Kendall Hinton and John Wolford. Newman was redshirted in 2016 as a freshman.