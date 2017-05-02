× Couple charged in recent break-ins at Surry County churches

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Surry County couple has been charged in connection with a recent string of break-ins at two Surry County churches, according to a press release.

On April 3, Surry County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the theft of sound equipment from Fellowship Baptist Church and Westfield Friend’s Meeting Church. During the investigation, Robert Damiano and Christina Damiano, of Pilot Mountain, were arrested.

Robert Damiano has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a place of worship, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of larceny, one count of possession of stolen property and one count of injury to personal property. He has also been charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of larceny of a firearm because of his involvement in an additional residential break-in.

Christina Damiano has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a place of worship, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of larceny, one count of possession of stolen property, and one count of injury to personal property. She has also been charged with two counts of breaking and entering, one count of larceny and one count of larceny of a firearm because of her involvement in two additional residential break-ins.

Stolen property recovered totals more than $4,800. However, all property has not been recovered.

The couple is in jail in Ohio due to burglary and breaking and entering in the state. They awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Additional charges in Forsyth County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia are expected.