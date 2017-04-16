× Man accidentally shoots himself in leg near elementary school in High Point on Easter morning

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man is in the hospital and faces misdemeanor charges after High Point police say he accidentally shot himself in the leg near an elementary school Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Kroll Lane and Hilburn Drive.

Officers found a 20-year-old man in the area. Police say they tried to speak to him, but the man ran off.

Police say they chased him in the woods behind Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School.

Police say the suspect tried to throw his gun aside, but accidentally shot himself in the thigh. Police then arrested him.

Police say the suspect will face misdemeanor charges, which could include possession of drugs, carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police could not confirm if this suspect fired the initial shots that led to the call.

No officers were hurt.