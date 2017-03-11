Man found shot, killed outside his apartment in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a parking lot outside his apartment.
Jahiml Ismailibn Almin, 25, was found lying unresponsive on the ground in front of 703 Bethabara Pointe Circle, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.
Arriving officers called emergency medical workers who arrived and pronounced Almin dead at the scene. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
This is Winston-Salem’s second homicide this year, compared to one at this time last year.