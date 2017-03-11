× Man found shot, killed outside his apartment in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a parking lot outside his apartment.

Jahiml Ismailibn Almin, 25, was found lying unresponsive on the ground in front of 703 Bethabara Pointe Circle, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Arriving officers called emergency medical workers who arrived and pronounced Almin dead at the scene. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

This is Winston-Salem’s second homicide this year, compared to one at this time last year.