Coast Guard rescues 3 kayakers stranded off the NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three kayakers Friday stranded a shoal near Portsmouth Island in the Pamlico Sound, according to the Coast Guard.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a cell phone call from the kayakers at about 9:20 a.m. reporting they were stranded.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew launched from Station Hatteras Inlet and arrived on scene at about 10:50 a.m.

The three men and kayaks were brought aboard and brought to their vehicle at Silver Lake.

“The ability for mariners to communicate while on the water is critical for Coast Guard responders,” said Lt. Tiffany Zehnle, duty watchstander at Sector North Carolina, according to a press release. “The Coast Guard encourages mariners to have a fully charged cell phone or VHF marine radio before getting underway in case of emergency.”