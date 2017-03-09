Man robbed, shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was robbed and shot in Greensboro late Wednesday night, according to a press release.

Officers went to the 2100 block of Armhurst Road around 11:04 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim said he was walking near the Dollar General at 2106 Phillips Avenue when he was robbed and shot.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.