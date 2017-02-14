Multiple cars catch fire in Disneyland’s Mickey and Friends parking structure

ANAHEIM, Calif. – More than eight cars were damaged after a fire broke out at a Disneyland parking lot Monday evening in Anaheim, California.

The blaze was in the Mickey & Friends structure, Sgt. Daron Wyatt of Anaheim Fire and Rescue told KTLA. It was extinguished around 5:30 p.m., about an hour after flames were first reported, the Anaheim Police Department said on Twitter.

Eight cars suffered major damage, with four of those completely destroyed, officers said. A few more reportedly had minor damage.

Initial damage was estimated to be around $180,000, authorities said.

Seven people were treated for signs of excessive smoke inhalation and four were transported to a nearby hospital, firefighters said. The lot was evacuated, with park-goers being unable to return to their vehicles until just before 7 p.m.

Videos from the scene show thick black smoke billowing from the structure.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fire, but authorities did not suspect foul play.