In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Dollar General's hiring spree in North Carolina, NASCAR's advertising and a Amazon wind farm in the state.
Money Matters with Jane King: Amazon wind farm, Dollar General and more
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Kroger opens high-tech groceries stores, Amazon plans to deliver packages into your garage and more
-
Study determines which age group shares more ‘fake news,’ NC professors get paid the most at Duke and more
-
Study finds least happy tech workers work for Snapchat, Amazon patents mobile delivery buses and more
-
Blue Apron launches cheaper meal kit, M&M’s launches new flavors and more
-
Scooter injuries on the rise, Walmart’s most popular Cyber Monday sale and more
-
-
Senate overwhelmingly passes $867 billion farm bill, Whole Foods removes packaging with cancer-liked chemical and more
-
CDC to study E-scooter accidents, tobacco giant Altria invests in cannabis and more
-
Walmart and Target sued over toys allegedly containing lead, Amazon extends free holiday shipping and more
-
CDC says do not eat romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak, some colleges do away with loans and more
-
This season’s most returned gifts, North Carolina’s 16 cent wage gap and more
-
-
National gas tax considered to pay for infrastructure, postal service plans stamp price hike and more
-
Walmart brings in more delivery services, food recalls are on the rise and more
-
Netflix hikes subscriber prices, online holiday spending breaks records and more