Thomasville woman charged with DWI after crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point police have charged a Thomasville woman with driving under the influence of opioids in connection to a crash.

Meghan Lovern, 23, was the driver of a passenger car that was involved in a wreck with a cargo truck.

The crash injured two people who were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries, but both are expected to survive.

Police are trying to identify the driver of the truck, who may face charges as well.

The incident happened at the 311 (or I-74) and Business 85 interchange and about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

High Point police are also planning to charge another driver with driving under the influence of opiods in connection to a different wreck on Business 85 and Baker Road.

That crash was reported at about 3:20 p.m. Monday and resulted in one person being taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of those injuries.