Firefighters discover body in Rockingham County, victim identified

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a house fire in Reidsville early Saturday morning.

Multiple fire crews responded to the incident at a reportedly vacant house at 247 Brooks Road at about 7:14 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Jerry Lacy Pulliam, 45, of Reidsville. He was found to be badly burned and had an apparent gunshot wound, according to deputies.

The incident is believed to have been a homicide, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.