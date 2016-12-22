‘I wish I could see its little face’: Man writes letter to pregnant girlfriend killed in car crash

BEND, Ore. — An Oregon man’s heartbreaking Facebook letter to his girlfriend and unborn child who were killed in a car crash is going viral.

On Wednesday, Brandon Forseth took to social media with a loving letter to his pregnant girlfriend, Kylee Bruce, who was killed hours before in a wreck.

“You were 18 weeks pregnant with my first child, and I lost you both last night. Even though I hadn’t met my baby, the amount of love and excitement I had in my heart was unlike anything I’d ever felt,” he wrote. “Listening to its heartbeat for the first time on the ultrasound, staring at the ultrasound pictures on my fridge in awe of the little life growing inside of you. I couldn’t wait to be a father and I felt so blessed every day that it would grow up with you as its mother.”

In the post, Forseth wrote about their life together, his excitement for the baby and his unwavering love for her.

He also talked about the fatal crash.

“What a twisted, cruel world we live in that decides to take a clean, beautiful, innocent soul like yours away, instead of mine. I’d switch places with you in a second,” Forseth wrote. “I promise to keep being the man you fell for, I promise to do something great with this life I have left, I promise to make you proud of me, I promise to never take anything for granted again, and I promise to say I love you to those I care about early and often. I wish I would have said it to you last night before you left, but in my heart, I know that you knew.”

Before ending, he told Kylee how much he loves and misses her.

“I feel helpless. I’m still waiting for you to walk in the door. I love you so very much Kylee, I know you’ll be the best Mom in heaven to our little one when he/she is born in June. I wish I could see its little face just one time. I know it would have been beautiful just like its mother. Merry Christmas sugar, I promise not to open my gifts until Christmas morning,” he concluded.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with Kylee’s memorial expenses. In just one day, the account has raised more than $15,000.

The post has 166,000 likes and 132,810 shares.

