Deer crashes through window of gym in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. — People working out at the Gold’s Gym in Anderson on Thursday got a surprise visit from an enthusiastic workout buddy.

A deer crashed through the window and scurried into the gym around 12:41 p.m. Thursday, giving some gym members quite the fright.

The animal took a few laps around and then jumped back out the window, workers said.

The deer then disappeared into the nearby woods before workers could check on it.

The deer’s crash entry was caught on surveillance camera. The gym posted the clip along with the caption “He thought we said a buck could join but it’s a buck to join” on its Facebook page.

No people were hurt in the incident. Workers said three panes of glass were shattered when the fitness-minded deer made his entry.

