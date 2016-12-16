× High Point man arrested in Washington DC for shooting two women in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point man was arrested in Washington, D.C. on Friday and faces multiple charges for shooting two women on Lowdermilk Street earlier this month.

James Dequan McDowell, 24, was taken into custody by federal Marshals, according to a Greensboro police press release.

McDowell is accused of fatally shooting Ashely Renee Cozart, 26, and seriously wounding another Greensboro woman at 900 Lowdermilk St. on Dec. 7. He is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

McDowell is an acquaintance of both women and was linked to the crimes through interviews with people familiar with the victims, according to police.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Detectives are coordinating extradition to Greensboro. McDowell’s connection to Washington D.C. is not known.