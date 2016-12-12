× Victim in fatal Davie County house fire identified

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a house fire over the weekend in Davie County, according to officials.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Lefler Lane, south of Mocksville.

When crews arrived at the home, they found 72-year-old Robert Hampton Jr. inside.

Hampton was moved to a safer part of the home where crews could perform CPR. When EMS arrived at the scene, they confirmed he was deceased.

The fire marshal has ruled out all causes except electrical. Crews are still looking into the home’s electrical system.