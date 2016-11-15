× Rescue dog saves kitten stuck in a sewer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Paying it forward doesn’t just apply to humans.

Take Leopard, for example, a rescue dog at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

He was on a walk with a volunteer Monday afternoon when he abruptly stopped in front of a sewer grate and wouldn’t budge. Soon after the volunteer heard faint cries coming from below.

Stuck in the sewer, was a small kitten. And because of Leopard’s unwillingness to leave the area, deputies and volunteers were able to pull that cat to safety.

Can you say, “hero pooch?”

For those wondering, the kitten is resting comfortably in the home of one of the shelter’s volunteers. Leopard (kennel 2) still needs a loving home.