11-year-old girl hit, injured by drunk driver in Guilford County, troopers say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Troopers are investigating after an 11-year-old child was struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run in Guilford County Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 7:47 a.m. at 2651 Huffine Mill Road when family members say the girl was waiting for the bus. She was hit and dragged from one driveway to the next one, according to Master Trooper Chris Knox.

Nicholas Alan Williams, 28, of McLeansville, has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run. Williams is charged with driving while impaired, felony hit-and-run, felony serious injury, felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a child under 12 years old, driving left of center and failure to maintain lane control.

He was placed in the Guilford County Detention Center. He blew a .21, which is more than two and a half times the legal limit, Knox said.

Knox said the 11-year-old is a sixth-grade student at Eastern Guilford Middle School.

Williams is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

Update: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016

District Court Judge Tersea Vincent did not reduce Nicholas Williams secured bond of $100,000 Tuesday afternoon.

Williams appeared in court by way of video monitor from jail for the first time since the alleged hit-and-run.

If convicted on all charges, he could face more than 30 years.

Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Veronica Edmisten told Vincent doctors had to put the girl in a medically-induced coma due to bleeding on her brain. The Eastern Guilford Middle School student has multiple injuries including a punctured lung that requires a breathing tube. The wreck also destroyed the heel of the girl's foot. Doctors tried to surgically reconstruct it.

"The doctor is optimistic but said she is not out of the woods yet," Edmisten told the judge.

Williams plans to hire an attorney to handle the case. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.

