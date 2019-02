Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Crews responded to the scene of a house fire reported at 7 Mock St. on Friday in Thomasville.

Authorities were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Nobody was home at the time, but some dogs in the backyard were rescued.

The roof of the house has collapsed and the entire back has been destroyed.

A family friend said five people lived there and they collected antiques. The friend said the home was "pristine" on the inside.

