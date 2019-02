× One person dies in crash on Old U.S. 220 between Asheboro and Seagrove

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – One person died in a crash on Old U.S. 220 between Asheboro and Seagrove, according to Randolph County 911.

The wreck happened at 8:29 p.m. between Old State Highway 13 and Oak View Road.

The identity of the victim and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

The highway patrol is investigating.