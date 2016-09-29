× ‘Scandal’ actress to campaign for Clinton in Greensboro Friday

“Scandal” actress Bellamy Young will campaign for Hillary Clinton in Greensboro on Friday, the News & Record reported.

Young, an Asheville native, plays First Lady Melody “Mellie” Grant on the Shonda Rhimes drama, a political thriller that focuses on a crisis-management firm in Washington, D.C.

Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, visited the “Scandal” set in February to watch the fake Oval Office at work.