‘Scandal’ actress to campaign for Clinton in Greensboro Friday
“Scandal” actress Bellamy Young will campaign for Hillary Clinton in Greensboro on Friday, the News & Record reported.
Young, an Asheville native, plays First Lady Melody “Mellie” Grant on the Shonda Rhimes drama, a political thriller that focuses on a crisis-management firm in Washington, D.C.
Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, visited the “Scandal” set in February to watch the fake Oval Office at work.
In March, Rhimes and the lead actresses from her three shows — Ellen Pompeo of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Viola Davis from “How To Get Away With Murder” and Kerry Washington of “Scandal” — released a promotional video supporting the candidate.
Kara Carter, Republican National Committee spokeswoman, said, “Hillary Clinton’s desperate attempt to woo millennial voters continues as Bellamy Young visits North Carolina. Unfortunately for Clinton, not even Olivia Pope & Associates could clean up the messy truth about her scandal-plagued candidacy.”