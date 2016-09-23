Walmart surprises teen who saved man’s life inside Indiana store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – An Indiana Walmart wanted to make sure one teen was rewarded for his quick actions.

Rashaad Moore, a high school sophomore, was shopping with his neighbor, a disabled veteran named Ray, when the man started to have a heart attack inside the Fort Wayne store. Moore didn’t wait for paramedics – he immediately started giving Ray CPR and is now credited with saving his neighbor’s life.

Walmart manager Darlene Walker went to Northrop High School Friday and met Moore after school to thank him – and deliver two gifts.

“Just very pleased,” Walker told WANE-TV. “Very pleased with what he did to stand up and help because that doesn’t happen every day.”

To thank Moore, she brought him a 50″ smart TV and a $100 gift card.

With a wide smile, Moore said that he was surprised and grateful for the support, saying, “I am very blessed that everybody is showing support and love, and I’m very appreciative.”

Moore says he has a television that’s about 20 years old, and is happy to be able to replace it.

His friend Ray is still recovering and isn’t yet able to communicate. Moore told WANE-TV he hopes to talk to him in the next few weeks.