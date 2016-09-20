Colonial Pipeline bypass line construction complete; company expects gasoline line to restart Wednesday

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Colonial Pipeline announced in a press release Tuesday morning that the bypass line in place for a damaged pipeline that supplies much of the east coast is complete.

Construction, fabrication and positioning of the bypass segment around the leak site is complete. Colonial is in the process of executing a hydrostatic test of the segment, which is approximately 500 feet in length, to ensure its structural integrity.

Upon successful completion of the hydrostatic test, Colonial Pipeline will begin the process of tying the bypass segment into the main line (Line 1) and preparing for a safe restart of that line. Based on operational progress made to date and the anticipated schedule of work ahead, Colonial Pipeline now projects a Line 1 restart of tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21.

When Line 1 restarts, it will take several days for the fuel delivery supply chain to return to normal. As such, some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions. Colonial continues to move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

Recovery efforts at the release site continue along with bypass installation and testing. The safety and protection of the public, responders and the environment remain paramount in all activities.