Bronco dropped by sponsor for not standing during national anthem at Carolina game

DENVER — Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall got dropped by a sponsor for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

Air Academy Federal Credit Union, which mostly serves members of the military and their families, announced on social media Friday that it was ending its five-month relationship with Marshall.

“While we respect Brandon’s right of expression, his actions are not a representation of our organization and membership. We wish Brandon well on his future endeavors,” the company said.

The statement was signed by AAFCU President and CEO Glenn Strebe.

The announcement came a day after Marshall knelt during the anthem at the NFL opener between the Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

He joined a protest started during the NFL preseason by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has said he will not “show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

Marshall and Kaepernick played together at the University of Nevada.

Marshall posted a photo of himself to Instagram early Friday, before the credit union dropped him. It contained the following text: “I’m not against the military, I’m not against the police, or America. I’m against social injustice.”

Since his initial protest, Kaepernick has drawn both criticism and support. His jersey has become the NFL’s top seller.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane sat in a show of solidarity. Kaepernick’s teammate Eric Reid and soccer star Megan Rapinoe have also taken a knee during the anthem.

Marshall could not be reached for comment. He and the Broncos signed a four-year, $32 million contract extension in June.