South Carolina boy dies after playing ‘choking game’

INDIAN LAND, S.C. – Family and friends are remembering an 11-year-old Indian Land boy after officials said he died playing the “choking game.”

WSOC reported that Garrett Pope was found in his room Wednesday afternoon. The choking game is when someone cuts off his or her airwaves in an attempt to get a sense of euphoria.

His father, Garrett Pope Sr., posted on Facebook that he’s not sure where his son learned the game.

“Please talk about this with your kids, and do everything you can to prevent a similar tragedy. He was so young and impressionable, he didn’t know what he was doing, and made a terrible mistake,” Garrett Pope Sr. wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said caregivers can look for certain warning signs that their children have played the game, such as discussion of the game, bloodshot eyes, marks on the neck, disorientation or the presence of ropes, scarves and belts tied to bedroom furniture or doorknobs.

