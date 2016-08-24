× Teenager arrested in connection with vandalism at Randolph County church

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office arrested a minor in connection with vandalism at Pisgah United Methodist Church on Aug. 18.

Officials received information during the investigation that led to the arrest of 17-year-old Logan Andrew Teal.

Teal busted out windows, destroyed a number of items, threw food on the floor and walls of the fellowship hall and attempted to set the building on fire.

“They did it for evil’s purposes, but it’s not going to prevail,” said Renee Coley, one of the church members who assisted in the initial clean-up. “The church is not a building, it’s the people and there is going to be good that comes from this whether the people that did it like it or not.”

Teal has been charged on a juvenile petition and was turned over to the proper authorities.

Church Vandalism case solved. one minor juvenile and a white male identified as Logan Andrew Teal have been charged. Facebook for story. — RCSO NC B&E TF (@RCSO_NC_BETF) August 24, 2016