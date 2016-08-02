× Florida woman sought after throwing hot soup on boyfriend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is being sought on an attempted murder warrant after police say she poured a boiling pot of hot soup on her boyfriend.

According to St. Petersburg Police, Misty Childs, 41, threw the hot soup on her 46-year-old boyfriend, Lavont Moss, after an argument early Monday.

Officers said the couple was arguing at 1123 13th Avenue South just after midnight when Moss went to bed.

Police said Childs, who had been preparing a boiling pot of soup, took the hot liquid and poured it onto Moss’ face and upper body as he was lying in bed.

Childs then left the home. She is being sought on an attempted first-degree murder warrant.

Moss was taken to a hospital with severe burns and was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the location of Childs is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.