Alabama toddler left alone in car for three hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 14-month-old Alabama toddler is in intensive care after she was left alone in a car for about three hours on Thursday.

The girl was discovered by her father around noon when he allegedly forgot the child was in the car, according to WBRC.

She was conscious when she was taken to the hospital but is in serious condition.

“As adults, as parents, we’ve got to slow down, get focused a little bit more and try to make sure we do the best thing by taking care of our kids and being responsible,” Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards said, according to WBRC.

At the scene, police say the car temperature reached around 160 degrees.

The investigation is ongoing.