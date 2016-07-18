× Disney World intern fired, rehired after tweet

ORLANDO — A Walt Disney World intern was fired and then rehired after tweeting a photo of a sign about alligators, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Shannon Sullivan is a participant in the Disney College Program working in the Magic Kingdom. When she saw a sign in the employee break room discussing how to handle questions about alligators in the park, she was angry.

“I was very offended by it and I was pretty vocal about it,” Sullivan said.

If a guest asked if alligators were in the water in the Magic Kingdom, the sign said, cast members should not confirm any sightings. “Please do not say that we have seen them before,” it read. “We do not want our Guests to be afraid while walking around Frontierland.”

Sullivan said she was aware that sharing a picture of the sign on social media would break Disney’s code against publishing “backstage” photos, but she was bothered by guests being potentially misled.

“At this point, it became my morals and my integrity and what I believe in,” she said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I thought if I lose my job because of that, it’s worth it to me.”

Accepting the consequences, she tweeted a photo of the sign, which quickly went viral. A manager confronted her on Thursday regarding the tweet and told her that her internship would end immediately, having her escorted from the park.

Disney quickly removed the sign, which the company claimed had not been authorized to be posted.

On Friday morning, Magic Kingdom Vice President Dan Cockerell personally visited Sullivan to offer her back her internship, which she accepted.

Disney said it does not know who posted the sign, but no one was being disciplined for it.

When guests ask about alligators, Disney has advised workers to acknowledge that parts of the park can attract wildlife and that any guests that spot alligators should notify a cast member immediately.