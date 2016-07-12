Photo of Massachusetts child giving obscene gesture to officer goes viral

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A photo of a young Massachusetts boy making an obscene gesture toward an officer has gone viral.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon, during a peaceful march to the federal courthouse in Springfield, according to WGGB.

“I would go and rescue that little boy if he was drowning, if he was in a car accident, if he was choking on something, and I would do that and not ask for thanks. And there are 400 other police officers in the city of Springfield that would do the same,” said Sgt. John Delaney with the Springfield Police Department.

The march was held to protest police officers that abuse their power.