Donald Trump supporters show up at Raleigh rally

RALEIGH, N.C. -- More than 2,000 Donald Trump supporters filled the inside of the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Tuesday.

"I think we need change," said supporter Lee Gillespie. "We need to have this country back in control."

"We're really excited to have someone that's passionate, honest, hard-working," said supporter Diane Whisnat.

Trump spoke for about one hour and wasted no time addressing the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton hours after the FBI announced that it won't recommend prosecuting the presumptive democratic presidential nominee over private emails.

Long before Trump's speech, supporters waited for hours in the grueling heat and rain but they didn't seem to mind.

"This makes my second rally," said supporter Chris Wiles. "I've stood in the heat for over 4 hours. The heat doesn't bother me."