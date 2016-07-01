Sparklers can be dangerous for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The beautiful and sizzling 4th of July sparkler. Kids love 'em and parents tend to feel pretty good about their kids playing with them, but the reality is they can be very dangerous.

"They're legal, but they can cause some horrific burns," said Wake Forest Baptist Health's Dr. Howie Mel. "They cause a significant amount of injuries to children."

Each year, hundreds of children end the holiday being rushed to the hospital with serious burns and eye injuries.

The Winston Salem Fire Department is urging parents to check out their Facebook page to see a video they posted urging parents to be extra careful this holiday weekend.

These are their recommendations:

Never allow a young child to hold a sparkler.

Make sure everyone stands at least eight feet away from fireworks and sparklers because flammable cinders can travel far in the air.

Never try to relight a firework or pick one up that hasn't been fully ignited.

Never stand on top of or too close to a firework when lighting it.

Always have a fire extinguisher very close at hand.