Asheboro police investigate fatal hit-and-run

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The Asheboro Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run on June 24 that killed a man and left a woman facing minor injuries on East Dixie Drive.

The victim, Gary Jamaine Jackson III, 21, was hit, flew several feet into the air and landed in the grass next to the road. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later passed away.

The woman was treated at the scene and released.

Asheboro police said the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2011-2015 Ford Super Duty truck, possibly an F-250 or F-350. It is believed to have heavy front right headlight damage as well as damage to the grill.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (336) 626-1300 ext. 314.