High Point couple charged with child abuse of two kids under 2

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A husband and wife are charged with child abuse after an assault call by the wife alerted law enforcement, according to News & Record.

Robyn Hermite Elliott, 23, and Tyron Lee Elliott, 27, both of 507 E. Fairfield Road, are charged with one count each of felony child abuse causing any serious physical injury. Robyn Elliott is also charged with one count of filing a false report to a police station, while Tyron Elliott is charged with a misdemeanor count of assault on a female by a male.

The couple is accused of not properly feeding their children, who are 2 years old and 4 months old, said Capt. Tim Ellenberger, with High Point police. There was no stove or refrigerator in the house, and no food in the cabinets, he said.

Police were called to the house Sunday after Robyn Elliott called to report her husband had assaulted her, Ellenberger said. The officer noticed the children looked emaciated, he said.

On Monday, the officer returned to the house, and the kids were taken to the hospital, Ellenberger said.

“The kids were in bad shape,” Ellenberger said.