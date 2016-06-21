× Florida man kills wife, newlywed neighbor

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Florida newlywed and expecting father was shot and killed by his neighbor as he tried to mediate an argument between the neighbor and his wife, News-Press reports. The neighbor’s wife also was shot to death.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Placido Moreno-Torres, 47, accused of the double homicide.

Witnesses told investigators that they heard Placido Moreno-Torres and his wife Amparo Moreno, 44, arguing outside their home before they heard gunshots.

Ricardo Vaca, 20, a neighbor of the Morenos who was married May 29 and described by relatives as a “great son,” heard the arguing and went to the Moreno’s driveway to intercede, according to the sheriff’s report

The sheriff’s report said that his concern appears to be his only involvement.

Placido Moreno-Torres shot and killed both his wife and Vaca and then fled on foot, according to the sheriff’s report. Both victims died at the scene.

Witnesses quickly identified Placido Moreno-Torres as the shooter.

Placido Moreno-Torres was eventually found and arrested. He was booked into Lee County Jail for two counts of homicide and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is scheduled for arraignment on July 18.