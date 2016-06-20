Bear responsible for attacking runner is caught

JEMEZ, N.M. —The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officers tracked and killed the bear that attacked a woman running in a marathon Saturday afternoon, KOAT reports.

The victim apparently surprised a mother bear, whose cub ran up a nearby tree, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officials said.

The woman’s upper body, head, and neck were bitten and scratched several times, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Nearby runners helped the victim until an emergency crew arrived. The victim was airlifted to an Albuquerque area hospital.

The bear is to be transported to the state Veterinary Diagnostic Services center for necropsy. State law requires any wild animal that attacks or bites a human be euthanized and tested for rabies which is spread when an infected animal scratches or bites another animal or human.

“It is regrettable when a wildlife encounter results in human injuries and requires we euthanize the animal,” Department Director Alexandra Sandoval said in a statement. “We are thankful that the injuries sustained by the victim were not worse and are hopeful that she is able to recover quickly.”