The NC Zoo shows off its new baby elk

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- One of the newest and cutest exhibits at the North Carolina Zoo has people talking.

After their birth in May, the NC Zoo now has three baby elk.

"Their natural behaviour is actually to hide, so they're kind of tough for the guest to see," said Zookeeper Curtis Mallot. "They're just starting to get up, move around and follow mom."

The three elk were born in the exhibit, so they're still very skittish.

But zoo officials are hoping the three baby elk will turn into more within the next few months.

"We are hoping that two more are pregnant and they'll hopefully give birth in the next month or two," he said.