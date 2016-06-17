Shots fired at police, homeowner assaulted in Greensboro break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a home invasion at the 2200 Block of Pisgah Church Road that involved shots fired overnight.

According to FOX8's Adrienne DiPiazza, shots were fired at the officers but no one was hit. A homeowner was also assaulted, but the injuries are considered to be minor right now.

Greensboro police have ended a K-9 search inside Jaycee and Country Park for the suspect and will continue to search for evidence and take tips. Officials are clearing the scene now.

The name and address of the victim are being temporarily withheld.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

