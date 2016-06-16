× Orlando gunman searched Facebook during the attack

ORLANDO — Omar Mateen, who gunned down 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando Sunday, searched Facebook for news of his homicidal rampage, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Mateen searched Facebook for “Pulse Orlando” and “Shooting.” Authorities uncovered five Facebook accounts they believe Mateen had used.

Also during the rampage, Mateen posted his political agenda on Facebook:

“America and Russia stop bombing the Islamic state..I pledge my alliance to [Islamic State leader] abu bakr al Baghdadi..may Allah accept me,” he wrote.

He also wrote: “The real muslims will never accept the filthy ways of the west” and “You kill innocent women and children by doing us airstrikes..now taste the Islamic state vengeance.”

The final post on Facebook reads, “In the next few days you will see attacks from the Islamic state in the usa.”