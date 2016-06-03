× Mother accused of breaking child’s fingers after not cleaning home

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mother beat her 11-year-old child with a piece of lumber after their apartment was not cleaned to her standards — breaking three of the boy’s fingers and fracturing his foot, KEYE reported.

Bernice Marie White, 30, was charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

The investigation began April 1 after officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a family disturbance. The fight was between White and her adult sister. White reportedly broke her sister’s arm after striking her with a board.

Officers checked the apartment for any other victims and found two children in a bedroom. One child, age 11, was taken to a hospital where doctors determined three of his fingers and his left foot had been fractured.

Investigators say White returned home from work and was upset when the home was not cleaned to her satisfaction. She chased the child with a piece of lumber and beat him with the board when he put his hands and feet up to cover his face.