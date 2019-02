× Akron Zoo snow leopard triplets make debut

Akron, OH — The Akron Zoo’s snow leopard triplets made their first public appearance Friday morning.

A female and two male cubs were born at the zoo March 5.

The zoo narrowed 6,710 name submissions down to six and tried to let the cubs pick their own by placing food inside labeled containers. Anuj, Sumbe, Layan, Asha and Altai were all options.

The zoo is open 361 days a year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.