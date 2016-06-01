× Fire at Jones Elementary School in Greensboro being investigated as intentionally set

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The fire at Jones Elementary School on May 18 is officially being investigated as an intentionally-set fire, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Todd Lynch with Greensboro fire.

The fire caused smoke damage to two pre-K classrooms and the cafeteria.

Firefighters and police officers who were first on the scene called the fire “suspicious.”

Crews responded to the school, located at 502 South St., at about 8:30 p.m. May 18.

Firefighters said the fire started in a pre-K classroom. No one was hurt and no one was in the classroom.

Fire officials said some custodians were in the building but were not in the area where the fire happened.

The ongoing investigation involves a collaborated effort between the Greensboro Fire Department and the Greensboro Police Department, Lynch said.