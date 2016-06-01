× Copperhead snake bites Texas girl at playground

GRANDBURY, TX — A Texas toddler has recovered after a scary encounter with a poisonous snake.

Kiley Cook was at preschool in Grandbury, Texas, when a Copperhead bit her, WFAA reported.

Her mother, Nataly Horn, was working with another class at the preschool when the bite happened.

The day care’s owner said that employees would examine the playground for snakes before the accident.

Horn said she looked at the playground earlier that morning when she took her class outside to play and deemed the area safe.

Additional safety measures will be taken, including adding mesh fencing to the property and having experts come take a look at the surroundings, giving advice on what can be done.