Numerous fights at party with 400 teenagers in Winston-Salem

Posted 10:04 am, May 29, 2016, by , Updated at 10:06AM, May 29, 2016
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Numerous fights and disturbances were reported at a large party of 400-500 teenagers in Winston-Salem late Saturday night.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the incident shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the in the roadway in front of 875 Northwest Boulevard.

A club had hosted a teen party with a crowd of between 400 and 500 teenagers, according to police. Numerous fights and disturbances were reported.

More than 10 officers were utilized to control the crowd, according to Winston-Salem police. There were no arrests and no injuries.