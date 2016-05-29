× Numerous fights at party with 400 teenagers in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Numerous fights and disturbances were reported at a large party of 400-500 teenagers in Winston-Salem late Saturday night.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the incident shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the in the roadway in front of 875 Northwest Boulevard.

A club had hosted a teen party with a crowd of between 400 and 500 teenagers, according to police. Numerous fights and disturbances were reported.

More than 10 officers were utilized to control the crowd, according to Winston-Salem police. There were no arrests and no injuries.