Bears spotted in Westover Terrace, Wendover Avenue area in Greensboro

Update: 5:40 p.m. -- A bear was spotted shortly after 5 p.m. on West Lake Drive off of Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two bears were sighted in Greensboro on Thursday morning, according to Greensboro police.

Greensboro police responded to a reported sighting of a what might have been a mother bear and her cub at about 7:15 a.m. in the area of Westover Terrace and Wendover Avenue.

Police said they are currently looking for the animals and following up with Guilford County Animal Control.

Police have notified schools in the area and has an officer posted at each school to assist with students arriving, according to authorities. The school district has advised Kiser Middle, Grimsley High and Brooks Global Elementary schools to keep kids inside.

The police department wants anyone who sees a bear in the area to call them. Officials have asked people to stay away from bears and to not provoke them or entice them with food.

