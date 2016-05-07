× Rockingham Co. landfill eagle protects wife, three babies for Mother’s Day

WENTWORTH, N.C. – For Mother’s Day, Rockingham County’s three, new, baby eaglets and their mother are being guarded and protected by their brave father, county officials said in a news release.

The Royal Eagle Family are at the Rockingham County Landfill at 281 Shuff Road in Madison.

Early Friday morning, Steve Vernon, who is on staff at the County Landfill, saw the three, new babies along with their proud mom and dad.

Vernon shared several photos of the proud daddy with the county public information officer.

Officials said that since last fall, more than 300 unique, historic, and humorous names have been submitted by local residents and neighboring counties to name the American Bald Eagle.

But the names were submitted to name only one eagle and now there are three babies and a mama eagle.