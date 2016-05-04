NC man found guilty of sex trafficking gets life in prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man, convicted of sex trafficking, was handed a life sentence Tuesday afternoon, according to WSOC.

Shahid Muslim is accused of recruiting women for prostitution and beating them if he thought they were withholding money from him.

On Tuesday, Judge Robert Conrad Jr., described the evidence against Muslim, saying his tactics were comparable to torture. WSOC reported that Muslim was ordered to pay restitution to two of his victims.

“The emotional trauma is 10 times worse than the physical trauma that they might endure,” Kailey with the non-profit Lily Pad Haven told WSOC.

While on trial, Muslim became so disruptive that he had to be physically restrained.

Kailey, who did not want to release her name, said she hopes this case will bring more attention to others like it.