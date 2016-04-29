Baby elk coming soon to NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right now, bison and elk roam freely around their exhibit at the North Carolina Zoo, but an exciting development is coming soon.

Baby elk may be bouncing the exhibit this spring!

"We know we have at least two cows pregnant out there right now so this spring, May [or] June, we should have at least two elk babies and maybe more," said Guy Lichty, the zoo's curator of mammals.

Baby elk haven't been born at the North Carolina Zoo in more than 20 years.

In the past, the zoo just purchased elk from local farmers, but because of the spread of a chronic wasting disease throughout wild herds, fewer animals were available.

Because it was becoming harder and harder to get elk from local farmers, the zoo became certified free of the disease and brought in a new male for breeding.

"We found some of the last elk that were available in the state from another certified herd," Lichty said.

Now, that same male will be the dad to at least two new baby elk.

"They probably will be born on exhibit and hopefully, they will move with their moms on and off exhibit," Lichty said.

Zookeepers say baby elk grow and mature quickly so it won't be long before you can see one of them bouncing around the plains.