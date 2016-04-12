Equal Pay Day: When, where and why women earn less than men

April 12 is a day most women would rather not celebrate.

It’s Equal Pay Day, and it’s the day that, if you’re a woman, your earnings have finally caught up with what men were paid the previous year.

The good news is that the gender pay gap is getting smaller. In 1964, women on average were paid 59 percent of what men were paid. In 2014, that number had jumped to 79 percent.

But that’s the bad news, too: Women are typically paid 79 percent of what men are paid.

If current trends continue, women won’t earn equal pay until 2059, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

And depending on where you live, your age, race and education level, you could be waiting much longer than that.

Here’s a look at how those factors play into the gender pay gap:

Race

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s earnings vary a lot depending on race.

Asian American women, for example, earn 90 percent of what white men do, the American Association of University Women reports.

African American women are paid 63 percent of what white men are, while Hispanic or Latina women earn just 54 percent of what white men do, AAUW says.

Age

Age also has a meaningful impact on the gender pay gap.

AAUW reports that women earn 90 percent or more of what men do up until around 35.

After that, the gap grows.

Women from the ages of 35 to 44 earn on average 81 percent of what men do, while women from 55 to 64 are paid just 76 percent of what men are paid, AAUW says.

The gap narrows slightly once workers hit 65 and up.

State

The gender pay gap is bigger or smaller depending on which state you call home.

Women in New York, for example, typically earn 87 percent of what men do, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Women in Louisiana are paid 65 percent of what men are.

Education

Although women’s advances in education may have contributed to the pay gap getting smaller over the years, education is not an antidote.

In fact, the opposite appears true.

Women with less than a high school diploma on average make 80 percent of what men make, AAUW reports. That gap grows to 74 percent for women with an advanced degree.